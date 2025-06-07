× Expand (Open Studios Botetourt) Paint Fincastle on Saturday June 7 (rain date June 8). Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Come paint historic Fincastle!

Paint Fincastle is an art event open to both student and adult artists of all levels on Saturday June 7, 2025 (rain date June 8). It is sponsored by the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum and Open Studios-Botetourt. This is an excellent opportunity to share the rich history of both Fincastle and Botetourt by creating works of art of the many historic buildings. Visitors are invited to stop by all day during the event to see what the artists are creating.

Paint Fincastle participants will check in at the Botetourt County Museum and Historical Society at 26 East Main Street in Fincastle from 9-10am. They will then paint and sketch around town from 10am - 3pm. There will be an Art Show and Reception from 3-4pm on the porch of the museum. All are welcome to attend.

The number of participating artists is limited with registration suggested by June 3 Fees are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Registration forms can be picked up at the museum or by emailing openstudiosbotetourtinfo@gmail.com. Registration can then be completed by mail or in person at the museum. Questions should directed to openstudiosbotetourtinfo@gmail.com