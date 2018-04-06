Paint Your House

12:00pm - 3:00pm

Take a maker's break this Friday and enjoy your lunch while you create a lasting portrait of a home!

Working from a clear photo, transcrible any beloved building-- your childhood house, your first apartment, a beloved vacation cottage-- in vibrant paint!

Email your photo to instructor Mariam Foster at mfoster@taubmanmuseum.org and your image will be prepped and ready to paint. Nervous about your skills? Don't be! Your instructor will guide you tthrough each step, using gouache and watercolor, so that you will be sure to leave with a gorgeous and original portrait of your cherished domicile.

All materials provided, no experience necessary! Just remember to email the image of your home at least 24 hours in advance of the class.

Brown bag lunches welcome.