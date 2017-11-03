Paint Your House

Register Now

Whether it's your childhood home or your first house, it deserves to be immortalized in a beautiful, handcrafted painting!

Working from a clear photo of your home, your instructor will prep an archival sheet of watercolor paper with the drawing, ready and waiting for your arrival. Using an opaque watercolor called gouache (GWASH), your instructor will guide you step by step through painting the prepared image.

Leave with your finished painting ready for the framer!

All materials and instruction included; no experience necessary. Ticket price includes a drink ticket to be redeemed at the bar.

$50 | $45 Members