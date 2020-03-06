× Expand TMA Learn to paint like a Pop artist!

Learn how to paint like a Pop artist in this short, laid back workshop. Using the works in our banner exhibition, POP Power, for inspiration, we will create small scale paintings nodding to the punchy, bright, lively style of the Pop art greats, like Warhol, Lichtenstein, and Koons. You will learn how to make the most of your acrylic paints and are sure to leave feeling ready to take on another painting project! No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.