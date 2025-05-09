× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Add a subheading - 1 Paint Your Partner at Well Hung Vineyard

Welcome to our **Paint Your Partner Paint & Sip** event! Grab your significant other or best friend and join us for a fun night of painting and sipping on delicious drinks. No experience necessary, just come ready to have a great time!

Date: **Fri May 09 2025**

Time: **6:00 PM**

Location: **Well Hung Vineyard - Restaurant**

Unleash your creativity as you paint a masterpiece alongside your partner. Our talented instructors will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring that you both leave with a beautiful piece of art to remember the night by.

Don't worry about bringing anything - all painting supplies will be provided. Just show up ready to have a blast! Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot soon.

Join us for a memorable evening of painting, sipping, and laughter. We can't wait to see you there!

Please arrive at least 30 minutes early to reserve your seat and to allow time for ordering.

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events