Paint Your Pet

This very popular class is back! An evening honoring a beloved pet with fun, user-friendly acrylic paint and our amazing instructors to help you create the perfect homage to any animal. Send in a clear photo of your pet's face and your instructor will prep your canvas with your pet's image. Your instructor will provide stroke by stroke instructions, paint, a 16” x 20” canvas, brushes, and easel.

Your one-of-a-kind artwork of your beloved Fido or Fluffy is yours to take home!

Please email a clear photo of your pet's face to Katrina King at kking@taubmanmuseum.org at least 7 days prior to the class.