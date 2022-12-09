× Expand TMA Marketing Someone painting an amazing picture of her black cat.

Those big, sweet eyes. Those lovable, furry paws. A long, swishy tail that instantly wags when you enter the room. You have the best pet in the world, don’t you? Create a lasting memory of your favorite feline or fido with the Taubman’s Paint Your Pet class!

When you register, you’ll be sent instructions in a confirmation email on how to submit a clear photo of your pet’s face so our instructor can prep your canvas in advance of the class. Please note that we only do one pet per canvas.

Once you arrive for the class, you’ll be provided with a 16″ x 20″ canvas with your pet’s portrait already drawn out, acrylic paints and paintbrushes, and a color print-out of your pet for reference.

At the end of the evening, you’ll have a beautiful painting of your pet that’s sure to bring you smiles for years to come.