Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art Paint Your Pet in a Car!

Our popular Paint Your Pet class is back, with a special twist in honor of our special exhibition, DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles.

In this three-hour class, your instructors will help you paint a fun and unique portrait of your pet on a joyride in a classic red convertible! Send in a clear photo of your pet's face, and your instructor will prep the canvas to include an outline of your animal behind the wheel. You'll even get a choice of sunglasses to really complete the look!

No painting experience necessary; simply email your photo to kking@taubmanmuseum.org by Friday, October 26th, and you'll be on your way!

Event costs $50 for general public and $45 for members.