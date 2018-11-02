Paint Your Pet in a Car!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art
Our popular Paint Your Pet class is back, with a special twist in honor of our special exhibition, DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles.
In this three-hour class, your instructors will help you paint a fun and unique portrait of your pet on a joyride in a classic red convertible! Send in a clear photo of your pet's face, and your instructor will prep the canvas to include an outline of your animal behind the wheel. You'll even get a choice of sunglasses to really complete the look!
No painting experience necessary; simply email your photo to kking@taubmanmuseum.org by Friday, October 26th, and you'll be on your way!
Event costs $50 for general public and $45 for members.