Paint Your Pet

Register Now

Do you want a lasting portrait of your pet that isn't on Instagram? Send in a clear photo of your pet's face and our instructor will prep your canvas with your pet's image. Your instructor will provide stroke by stroke instructions, paint, a 16” x 20” canvas, brushes, and easel. A drink ticket for a beverage of your choice is included. Your one-of-a-kind artwork of your beloved Fido or Fluffy is yours to take home! Please email a clear photo of your pet's face to Katrina King at kking@taubmanmuseum.org at least 7 days prior to the class.