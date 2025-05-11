Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day

to

Bubba's 33 4824 Valley View Blvd., NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

🌿✨ Join Us for a Mother's Day Succulent Teapot Paint Party! 🎨☕🌵

Celebrate Mother's Day 2025 with a creative and unique experience—painting your own teapot and planting beautiful succulents! 💕

🖌️ No experience needed – we provide all supplies and step-by-step instruction!

Just bring your creativity (and maybe a friend or mom to share the fun!).

🌱 Personalize your teapot with vibrant colors, then plant charming succulents for a gift that keeps on growing!

📍 Location: Bubba's 33

⏰ Date & Time: May 11, 4-6PM

🎟 Seats are limited! Reserve your spot today!

Let’s paint, plant, and make memories together! 🌸✨

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events

Info

Bubba's 33 4824 Valley View Blvd., NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
5403149157
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day - 2025-05-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day - 2025-05-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day - 2025-05-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day - 2025-05-11 16:00:00 ical