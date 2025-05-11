Paint & Plant Tea Pot for Mother's Day
Bubba's 33 4824 Valley View Blvd., NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva
Paint & Plant Teapor with Succulents
🌿✨ Join Us for a Mother's Day Succulent Teapot Paint Party! 🎨☕🌵
Celebrate Mother's Day 2025 with a creative and unique experience—painting your own teapot and planting beautiful succulents! 💕
🖌️ No experience needed – we provide all supplies and step-by-step instruction!
Just bring your creativity (and maybe a friend or mom to share the fun!).
🌱 Personalize your teapot with vibrant colors, then plant charming succulents for a gift that keeps on growing!
📍 Location: Bubba's 33
⏰ Date & Time: May 11, 4-6PM
🎟 Seats are limited! Reserve your spot today!
Let’s paint, plant, and make memories together! 🌸✨
Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events