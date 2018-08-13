Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8

to Google Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 iCalendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

8:30am - 12:30pm

Register Now

Get your little one's creative juices flowing with this multi-media camp!

Campers will experiment with watercolors, tempera paint and a variety of creative materials to produce works of art in fun and experimental ways.

From exciting art gallery exploration and Art Venture free play, to funky painting styles, there is sure to be a new favorite activity for your child in this camp.

Please note that the same projects will be created during Paint, Print, & Play the week of July 9-13.

Instructor: Alison Lee

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00 iCalendar - Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8 - 2018-08-13 08:30:00