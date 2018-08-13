Paint, Print, and Play: Ages 5-8

8:30am - 12:30pm

Get your little one's creative juices flowing with this multi-media camp!

Campers will experiment with watercolors, tempera paint and a variety of creative materials to produce works of art in fun and experimental ways.

From exciting art gallery exploration and Art Venture free play, to funky painting styles, there is sure to be a new favorite activity for your child in this camp.

Please note that the same projects will be created during Paint, Print, & Play the week of July 9-13.

Instructor: Alison Lee