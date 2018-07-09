Paint, Print & Play: Ages 5-8
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Get your little one's creative juices flowing with this multi-media camp!
Campers will experiment with watercolors, tempera paint and a variety of creative materials to produce works of art in fun and experimental ways.
From exciting art gallery exploration and Art Venture free-play to funky painting styles, there is sure to be a new favorite activity for your child in this camp.
Please note that the same projects will be created in Paint, Print, & Play the week of August 13-17.
Instructor: Alison Lee
