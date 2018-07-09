Paint, Print & Play: Ages 5-8

Get your little one's creative juices flowing with this multi-media camp!

Campers will experiment with watercolors, tempera paint and a variety of creative materials to produce works of art in fun and experimental ways.

From exciting art gallery exploration and Art Venture free-play to funky painting styles, there is sure to be a new favorite activity for your child in this camp.

Please note that the same projects will be created in Paint, Print, & Play the week of August 13-17.

Instructor: Alison Lee