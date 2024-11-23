Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics
Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Leah Thompson
Starry night painting in the style of Vincent Van Gogh
In this 2 hour class, you will learn how to create a painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'.
This bright, colorfully painted night has been inspiring artists for decades. With demonstrations, step-by-step guidance, and encouraging feedback, instructor Leah Thompson will aid you in discovering your confidence and creativity through painting. No prior art experience necessary! Great fun for teens 16+ or anyone who wants a relaxing afternoon painting and learning some new techniques.