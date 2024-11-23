Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics

× Expand Leah Thompson Starry night painting in the style of Vincent Van Gogh

In this 2 hour class, you will learn how to create a painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'.

This bright, colorfully painted night has been inspiring artists for decades. With demonstrations, step-by-step guidance, and encouraging feedback, instructor Leah Thompson will aid you in discovering your confidence and creativity through painting. No prior art experience necessary! Great fun for teens 16+ or anyone who wants a relaxing afternoon painting and learning some new techniques.