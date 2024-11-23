Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics

to

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

In this 2 hour class, you will learn how to create a painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'.

This bright, colorfully painted night has been inspiring artists for decades. With demonstrations, step-by-step guidance, and encouraging feedback, instructor Leah Thompson will aid you in discovering your confidence and creativity through painting. No prior art experience necessary! Great fun for teens 16+ or anyone who wants a relaxing afternoon painting and learning some new techniques.

Info

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5405202171
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics - 2024-11-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics - 2024-11-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics - 2024-11-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paint s Starry Sky in Acrylics - 2024-11-23 11:00:00 ical