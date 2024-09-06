× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Prolific, influential American songwriter & recording artist, Paleface, is currently on tour as a high-energy, full-sound, acoustic-electric duo, with his darling Puerto Rican partner “Mo”, in support of their new release Beyond the Bells. The album was produced by Paleface, mixed by Grammy-nominated engineer Jason Richmond (The Avett Brothers, John Legend), and mastered by John Greenham, who’s received multiple Grammys, most recently for his work with Billie Eilish.

Beyond the Bells continues the evolution that began on his previous release, Go Forth, with Paleface fully embracing his studio wizardry side. Here, he is as at home behind the mixing board with assorted electronica as he is with an acoustic guitar slung over his shoulder. The overall result of his commitment shows an artist at the peak of his well-honed craft. Rather than employing an “everything AND the kitchen sink” approach, Paleface is selective, organic—crafting the gestalt of the record with ten songs that relate to one another as a whole. Beyond the Bells is music as event. A primitive, tribal cool that somehow manages to create its own genre. Again.

And the duo just followed up, with a new single “If I Could Make You Smile”, which released on Valentine 2024, also produced by Paleface and mastered by John Greenham).

Paleface was schooled by underground music icon Daniel Johnston, and discovered at an NYC open mic by Danny Fields (The Stooges, The Ramones, MC5), who managed him for the next eight years. Paleface has released albums for Polygram and Sire Records, and indie labels Ramseur and Shimmy Disc. He’s been called a “major musical influence” by artists including BECK and The Avett Brothers. (He has collaborated & appeared on three of The Avett’s albums, most notably as the “4th Thief” on their album Four Thieves Gone.) Additionally, Paleface is an accomplished visual artist, and his bright & bold music-inspired paintings are collected by fans worldwide. https://

www.palefaceonline.com

"We used to go to all the open mics together. Paleface taught me Daniel Johnston songs on the sidewalk and let me sleep on his couch. He's a great songwriter, a generous friend, and a big influence on my early stuff." —Beck

"Paleface is a gem, a brilliant man… one of the greatest songwriters on Earth." —The Avett Brothers

"Paleface is one of the scene’s best-loved products." —Time Out NY

"Melodic songs with a sunny vibe while maintaining an edge." —The New Yorker

"Paleface’s songs have always been these wry, charismatic anthems, and ever since Mo Samalot has joined him on drums and vocals, the music has entered a charged and high energy rock ‘n’ roll territory that suits his gravel croons perfectly. A habitué of Daniel Johnston who was managed by none other than Danny Fields for much of the ’90s… He’s a huge influence on Beck, the Avetts, and others." —Detroit Metro Times

"Paleface is a big influence on many artists from today’s enormously popular indie music scene. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call him the Bob Dylan of the increasingly popular styles." —City Beat, Cincinnati

"Paleface played a wonderful set that saw a normally chill crowd get up on their feet." —Dayton Daily News

"His bright songwriting and even more fiery performance style will set a room in motion... it’s fiercely fresh in pulse, and he and his band light up stages every night." —Orlando Weekly

"A rousing showman. We’re lucky to get to see him play live." —Creative Loafing

"Paleface, an indie icon." —The Flagpole

"Overdue for recognition." —Nashville Scene

Friday, September 6th, 2024

$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM