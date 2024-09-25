× Expand Grandin Theatre

Wed 9/25 | 6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Location: Main Theatre

Release Date: September 25, 2024

General Admission: $24 + tax, $27 + tax Day of Show

Established in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Palmyra explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, lush harmony, and earnest songwriting. The trio, now based in Richmond, captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives: Teddy Chipouras, Mānoa Bell, and Sasha Landon. Often described as a distant cousin to The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, Palmyra nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana, with intricate arrangements that create the illusion of a full, larger-than-three ensemble.

The breakout folk trio has worked diligently to cement themselves as an unmistakable force in the Americana music landscape at large. Their forward momentum is propelled by their craftsmanship and dedication to an intimate performance experience; at the heart of the Palmyra is the evident love and regard that the three musicians share for each other and their craft.

Palmyra Links:

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/palmyratheband/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/palmyratheband/

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/PalmyraTheBand

Website - www.palmyratheband.com

Bandcamp - https://palmyratheband.bandcamp.com