6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

General Admission: $24 + tax, $27 + tax Day of Show

2022 Floyd Fest - On the Rise Winners TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE MAIN STAGE AT THE GRANDIN!

Established in the Shenandoah Valley, Palmyra explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, three part harmonies and foot percussion. In 2022, Palmyra made their Newport Folk Festival debut, were named the FloydFest 2022 On The Rise Winner, and performed over 200 tour dates on acclaimed stages up and down the East Coast. The trio captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives, Teddy (he/him), Manoa (he/him), and Sasha (they/them), often described as a distant cousin of the progressive folk band, Punch Brothers, mixed with elements of Avett Brothers and Oliver Wood. Palmyra’s songs are intimate and contemplative, with arrangements that allow them to create the illusion of a full, larger-than-three ensemble. The trio’s sound is a nod to Appalachia and Midwestern Americana, apparent through their stirring craftsmanship and dedication to a folk-driven, innovative experience throughout each live performance.