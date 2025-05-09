Pandora's Box: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

In 2015, Atlanta based singer-front man Nathan Utz and guitarist Steve Taylor decided to form Pandora's Box Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute not only due to their fondness of the band's music, but also because Nathan has an uncanny resemblance to Steven Tyler and very similar vocal qualities. Steve and Nathan tell a story about walking across a parking lot once and three college age young men approached Nathan for an autograph, thinking he was Steven Tyler! It became apparent in the first year of Pandora's Box playing shows that it was quickly taking on a momentum and energy of its own, playing sell out shows all over the Southeast, up and down the East Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii. In 2018 Pandora's Box became Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's top requested headline feature act, which took them international!

BUY TICKETS