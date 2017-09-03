Paper Blooms Project Workshops

Wednesdays: 1 - 4 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4; Nov. 1, 8, 15, 29

Sundays: 2 - 4 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 3; Oct. 1; Nov. 5

The Paper Blooms Project is a collaborative-based exhibition that will be composed of a collection of hand-made paper flowers to create a community garden. Works for this exhibition will be made by local and regional volunteers to unite and support the community through art. Groups and individuals are invited to participate in Paper Blooms ProjectSM by creating single or multiple pieces for this exhibition that will be on display at Roanoke College's Olin Hall Gallery, January to March, 2018.

Individuals may join paper flower-making workshops at Roanoke College. Materials will be provided.

The finished installation will consist of two gardens. One will be a vibrant, multi-colored garden, mirroring the natural beauty of Mother Nature. The second will consist of white and silver to commemorate and honor individuals in a Memorial Garden.

For more information, contact Talia Logan, gallery director, at mlogan@roanoke.edu or 540-375-2332.