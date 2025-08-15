Paper Quilling Workshop
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
TMA Marketing
Taubman Museum of Art in Downtown Roanoke
Welcome to the wonderful world of quilling! In this workshop, multiple small strips of colored paper are rolled tightly and arranged to create one vibrant image. This unique art form combines creative intricacy with patience. Try your hand at quilling, and leave with a beautifully detailed piece of art!
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops