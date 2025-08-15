Paper Quilling Workshop

Welcome to the wonderful world of quilling! In this workshop, multiple small strips of colored paper are rolled tightly and arranged to create one vibrant image. This unique art form combines creative intricacy with patience. Try your hand at quilling, and leave with a beautifully detailed piece of art!

