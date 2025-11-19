× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Long-time friends and collaborators Emily Mann and Wila Frank, known together as Paper Wings, dream up warm, pastoral folk songs furnished with delicate banjo and spellbinding harmonies so close you often can’t tell their voices apart. On their latest project, Listen to the World Spin, the Nashville duo’s songwriting flourishes, displaying their exceptional ability to reference nostalgic sounds of American folk music while maintaining their own compelling style of artful and unpretentious lyricism. Embracing themes of solitude, nature, and passage through time and space, Listen to the World Spin is a beautiful exploration of how we are never alone in our search for meaning and certainty in difficult times. “We needed these songs to guide and comfort us through the last few years,” says Frank, “and we hope they’ll do the same for others.” Listen to the World Spin was released on March 15, 2024, with support from Free Dirt Records.

Doors - 7:00 pm | Show - 7:30 pm

Tickets: $18 Advance (+fees) | $22 Day of Show

PURCHASE TICKETS