Parents' Night Out

Maker Mart 1205 Patterson Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Being a parent or guardian is hard work - you deserve a night off! Drop your children off at The Making Foundation's Maker Mart for 2.5 hours of making while you and your partner enjoy a dinner, a movie, maybe you just want to go to Target and shop in peace for once? Whatever it is...leave the kids with us and go enjoy yourselves.

$30 admission for the first child and $15 for each additional child in your family; includes materials, TMF instructors to guide your child in making their project and a pizza party dinner!

Maker Mart 1205 Patterson Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
5405256406
