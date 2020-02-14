Parents' Night Out

× Expand The Making Foundation The Making Foundation Logo

Being a parent or guardian is hard work - you deserve a night off! Drop your children off at The Making Foundation's Maker Mart for 2.5 hours of making while you and your partner enjoy a dinner, a movie, maybe you just want to go to Target and shop in peace for once? Whatever it is...leave the kids with us and go enjoy yourselves.

$30 admission for the first child and $15 for each additional child in your family; includes materials, TMF instructors to guide your child in making their project and a pizza party dinner!