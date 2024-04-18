Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

× Expand Berglund Center

One dollar of every Parker McCollum ticket sold will be donated to The Ruger Fund.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music’s undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023.

He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.

Ticket Prices: PIT (standing only) - $84.50, $74.50, $59.50, $44.50, $32.50, $24.50

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30 pm

WITH SPECIAL GUEST COREY KENT & CATIE OFFERMAN