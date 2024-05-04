× Expand Roanoke County Parks

Saturday, May 4, 2024

8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Looking for a fun-filled day of treasure hunting and community camaraderie in a flea market setting? Look no further! Join us for the 1st annual Parkside Picks in beautiful Green Hill Park.

Explore rows upon rows of hidden gems, from vintage collectibles to handmade crafts. Whether you're searching for unique décor pieces or one-of-a-kind gifts, Parkside Picks has something for everyone.

Fuel your shopping spree with snacks and treats from local food vendors.

Interested in selling your treasures?

Whether you're cleaning out your attic, downsizing your wardrobe, or parting with gently used furniture, there's a spot for you!

Vendor spaces are $20 for a 20' deep x 30' wide space.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER AS A VENDOR: April 30

Click here to register for a space!

Enjoy the convenience of selling without the hassle of organizing your own yard sale. Sellers will benefit from our extensive advertising efforts, including an ad in our Rec Life magazine, social media posts, local signage, and local media coverage.

**RAIN DATE: May 11, 2024