Parkside Picks: Community Yard Sale & Flea Market
Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Explore rows upon rows of hidden gems, from vintage collectibles to handmade crafts. Whether you're searching for unique décor pieces or one-of-a-kind gifts, Parkside Picks has something for everyone.
Fuel your shopping spree with snacks and treats from local food vendors.
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That