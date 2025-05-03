Parkside Picks: Community Yard Sale & Flea Market

Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153

Explore rows upon rows of hidden gems, from vintage collectibles to handmade crafts. Whether you're searching for unique décor pieces or one-of-a-kind gifts, Parkside Picks has something for everyone.

Fuel your shopping spree with snacks and treats from local food vendors. 

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
