Parkside Picks: Community Yard Sale & Flea Market

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism

Looking for a fun-filled day of treasure hunting and community camaraderie in a flea market setting? Look no further! Join us for the 3rd annual Parkside Picks in beautiful Green Hill Park.

Explore rows upon rows of hidden gems, from vintage collectibles to handmade crafts with different vendors! Whether you're searching for unique décor pieces or one-of-a-kind gifts, Parkside Picks has something for everyone.

Fuel your shopping spree with food and coffee from Star City Bodega.

Interested in selling your items?

20' x 20' space = $20

20' x 30' space = $30

20' x 40' space = $40

Book Your Space