Partner Dance Class With Stephanie & Bruce

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $45

The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School are offering dance lessons for folks wanting to learn country two-step. The three week class, taught by Stephanie and Bruce, focuses on how to connect with a partner and learning to hear the music. Stephanie and Bruce will introduce ways to respond easily and consistently to the music’s rhythms, simple turns, and a few embellishments that will enhance the dance experience. The class meets for 45 minute sessions from 6:00 - 6:45 pm before the Thursday night Honky Tonk, April 6, 13, and 20 at the Floyd Country Store.