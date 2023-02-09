Handmade Music School Workshops: Partner Dance Lessons
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Join us for a FREE Partner Dance Lesson provided by The Handmade Music School. Stephanie Wolf will demonstrate the partner dance basics so you can have fun on the dance floor at Honky Tonk Thursdays!
The lesson will take place on the dance floor in front of the stage from 6:30 - 7 PM. At 7 PM keep practicing to LP Kelly & The Streetsweepers
The Handmade Music School is dedicated to teaching traditional music and dance from Floyd County and beyond. Handmade Music School offers lessons, classes, workshops and camps throughout the year. www.handmademusicschool.com.