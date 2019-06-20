Party at the Pavilion - Superhold

Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light Present Party at the Pavilion - FUN on select Thursday nights (May-August)! Don't miss the return of Superhold! These talented musicians play a little something for everyone! You'll want to dance the night away while enjoying the gorgeous outdoor venue at Daleville Town Center! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members get in FREE! Start your holiday weekend off right!

Food vendors on site include: Master Sergeant BBQ, The Kettle Cooker Express and Don Ho's Restaurant & Lounge! Come hungry!

Wine provided by Virginia Mountain Vineyards and your favorite craft beer and domestic selections on tap from P.A. Short Distributing! Check out the exciting activities in the Kids Zone sponsored by The Bank of Fincastle!

All ages welcome! We've got something for everyone! Thank you 2018 sponsors: Bud Light Bank of Botetourt Stateson Homes The Bank of Fincastle Lumos Networks Patrick Team Homes - RE/Max All Stars Virginia Mountain Mortgage Valley Business FRONT and Fincastle Herald!