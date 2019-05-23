Party at the Pavilion - The Kings

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Presented by Bank of Botetourtt and Bud Light our Thursday night series continues with a musical performance by The Kings! The bands been playing gigs around town for 30 years! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5. All proceeds benefit local charities! Stay tuned for updates on food trucks! Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 5:30pm! We'll have fun, free activities in our Kids Zone sponsored by The Bank of Fincastle! Don't miss this fantastic community event!

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083 View Map
540.774.4415
