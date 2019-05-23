Party at the Pavilion - The Kings

Presented by Bank of Botetourtt and Bud Light our Thursday night series continues with a musical performance by The Kings! The bands been playing gigs around town for 30 years! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5. All proceeds benefit local charities! Stay tuned for updates on food trucks! Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 5:30pm! We'll have fun, free activities in our Kids Zone sponsored by The Bank of Fincastle! Don't miss this fantastic community event!