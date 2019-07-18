Party at the Pavilion - The Worx

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light our Thursday night series continues with a musical performance by The Worx! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5. All proceeds benefit local charities! Stay tuned for updates on food trucks! Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 5:30pm! We'll have fun, free activities in our Kids Zone sponsored by The Bank of Fincastle! Don't miss this fantastic community event!

Thank you to our 2019 Corporate Partners who include: Bank of Botetourt, P.A. Short Distributing, Lumos Networks, John Alderson Agency, K Todd Wampler, Stateson Homes, The Bank of Fincastle, Valley Business FRONT and Fincastle Herald!

Please no outside food/drink, pets, weapons, coolers, umbrellas, or pop up tents.