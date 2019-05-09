Party at the Pavilion - Too Much Sylvia

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light, our Thursday night series kicks off with a musical performance by too MUCH SyLviA! This band from NC has the desire and ability to please and play something that everyone will enjoy! Their fun, contagious personalities will touch all! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5. All proceeds benefit local charities! Stay tuned for updates on food trucks! Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 5:30pm! We'll have fun, free activities in our Kids Zone sponsored by The Bank of Fincastle! Don't miss this great community event!