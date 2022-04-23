Party for the Planet

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Come celebrate Earth Day with Mill Mountain Zoo and Clean Valley Council.  Chat with zookeepers and participate in neat earth friendly art activities for the whole family! Plus…as part of the Art to Rescue the River program, the unveiling of a very unique sculpture made from litter cleaned out of the river!  All activities are included with Zoo admission!

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
