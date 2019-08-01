Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak - Part Time Party Time Band

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for all of your favorite bands and jams! Enjoy music, friends, food, and drinks in the region’s most vibrant and exciting destination: Downtown Roanoke. Bring your lawn chair and relax in Elmwood Park. No coolers, please. 

Visit the Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
