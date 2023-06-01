Party in Elmwood: The Embers ft. Craig Woolard

× Expand Downtown Roanoke , Inc.

The Best Beach Party in the Valley Returns for 2023!

We are excited to announce Delta Dental Party in Elmwood will return for 2023 bringing 20 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park.

Every Thursday* from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Elmwood Park. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free!

Food and beverages served on-site. Lawn chairs welcome. No outside food, drinks, or coolers, please.

Visit the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

Season Passes

For all of you dedicated fans, we’ll be offering Season Passes again this year for just $125! Purchase yours by the deadline on May 19th.

BUY A SEASON PASS

Please note, Season Pass holders will not be granted early admission into the venue this season. We received numerous complaints regarding this policy both from season pass holders and non-pass holders and are eliminating early admission. The benefit of the season pass is that you'll save $75 dollars!

2023 Schedule

5/18 - Blackwater Rhythm and Blues

Food vendor = Mountain Grille

5/25 - Legacy Motown Revue

Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana

6/1 - The Embers ft. Craig Woolard - Delta Dental of Virginia Night

Food vendor = Schult's Dogs

6/8 - The Entertainers

Food vendor = KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

6/14* - Too Much Sylvia (please note this show is on Wednesday)

Food vendor = Mountain Grille

6/22 - Band of Oz

Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana

6/29 - The Tonez

Food vendor = Mountain Grille

7/6 - The Kings - Delta Dental of Virginia Night

Food vendor = Schult's Dogs

7/13 - Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot

Food vendor = Schult's Dogs

7/20 - The Catalinas

Food vendor = Countryman Jamaican Grill

7/27 - The Pizazz Band

Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana

8/3 - Jim Quick & Coastline

Food vendor = KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

8/10 - Cat5 Band

Food vendor = Schult's Dogs

8/17 - North Tower

Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana

8/24 - Band of Oz - Delta Dental of Virginia Night

Food vendor = Mountain Grille

8/31 - The Embers ft. Craig Woolard - Radford University Night

Food vendor = TBD

9/7 - The Entertainers

Food vendor = TBD

9/24 - Part-Time Party Time Band

Food vendor = Countryman Jamaican Grill

9/21 - Holiday Band

Food vendor = Mountain Grille

9/28 - The Kings