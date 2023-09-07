Party in Elmwood: The Entertainers
to
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Downtown Roanoke , Inc.
The Best Beach Party in the Valley Returns for 2023!
We are excited to announce Delta Dental Party in Elmwood will return for 2023 bringing 20 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park.
Every Thursday* from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Elmwood Park. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free!
Food and beverages served on-site. Lawn chairs welcome. No outside food, drinks, or coolers, please.
Visit the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.
Season Passes
For all of you dedicated fans, we’ll be offering Season Passes again this year for just $125! Purchase yours by the deadline on May 19th.
Please note, Season Pass holders will not be granted early admission into the venue this season. We received numerous complaints regarding this policy both from season pass holders and non-pass holders and are eliminating early admission. The benefit of the season pass is that you'll save $75 dollars!
2023 Schedule
- 5/18 - Blackwater Rhythm and Blues
- Food vendor = Mountain Grille
- 5/25 - Legacy Motown Revue
- Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana
- 6/1 - The Embers ft. Craig Woolard - Delta Dental of Virginia Night
- Food vendor = Schult's Dogs
- 6/8 - The Entertainers
- Food vendor = KEFI - Greek Food with Passion
- 6/14* - Too Much Sylvia (please note this show is on Wednesday)
- Food vendor = Mountain Grille
- 6/22 - Band of Oz
- Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana
- 6/29 - The Tonez
- Food vendor = Mountain Grille
- 7/6 - The Kings - Delta Dental of Virginia Night
- Food vendor = Schult's Dogs
- 7/13 - Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot
- Food vendor = Schult's Dogs
- 7/20 - The Catalinas
- Food vendor = Countryman Jamaican Grill
- 7/27 - The Pizazz Band
- Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana
- 8/3 - Jim Quick & Coastline
- Food vendor = KEFI - Greek Food with Passion
- 8/10 - Cat5 Band
- Food vendor = Schult's Dogs
- 8/17 - North Tower
- Food vendor = Empanada Nirvana
- 8/24 - Band of Oz - Delta Dental of Virginia Night
- Food vendor = Mountain Grille
- 8/31 - The Embers ft. Craig Woolard - Radford University Night
- Food vendor = TBD
- 9/7 - The Entertainers
- Food vendor = TBD
- 9/24 - Part-Time Party Time Band
- Food vendor = Countryman Jamaican Grill
- 9/21 - Holiday Band
- Food vendor = Mountain Grille
- 9/28 - The Kings
- Food vendor = Schult's Dogs