Pat Bianchi Trio

Grammy-nominated organist and Downbeat Magazine's 2016 rising star, Pat Bianchi, is a premier figure in the international jazz scene. Known for his harmonic prowess and rhythmic intensity, he leads his own group and regularly performs with jazz guitar icon Pat Martino. A former member of NEA Jazz Master Lou Donaldson’s quartet, Bianchi started playing organ at age 7 and studied at the Eastman School of Music and Berklee College of Music. He has performed with legends like Red Holloway and Joey DeFrancesco. Bianchi has released six CDs as a leader, with his latest, "In The Moment," featuring guests like Pat Martino and Peter Bernstein, reaching #1 on the Jazzweek Radio Charts.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.