Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
20-time GRAMMY award-winning guitarist and composer Pat Metheny continues to be one of the brightest stars of the jazz community, dedicating time to both his own projects and those of emerging artists and established veterans alike, helping them reach their audience as well as realizing their own artistic visions. He returns to Jefferson Center performing new works and favorites from his repertoire.
