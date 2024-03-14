Patrick Henry of Red Hill
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
Thursday, March 14 at 7 pm on Zoom. Red Hill in Brookneal, Virginia is the Patrick Henry National Memorial. Patrick Henry’s last home and burial site, Red Hill preserves the legacy of Patrick Henry, regarded as the Voice of the American Revolution. Patrick Henry Jolly, Patrick Henry’s fifth great-grandson, will share Patrick Henry’s story and his contributions to America’s Independence.
Info
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning