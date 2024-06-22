Patriotic Paint Party

Twin Creeks Brewing Company 111 S Pollard Street , Vinton, Virginia 24179

Come join us for a fun-filled afternoon of **painting**, **drinks**, and **patriotism** at Twin Creeks Brewing Company. Let your creativity flow as you create your own masterpiece while enjoying the company of fellow art enthusiasts.

  • Date: Sat, Jun 22, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 PM
  • Location: Twin Creeks Brewing Company

No painting experience is necessary - our talented instructors will guide you through the process step by step. So grab your friends, put on your red, white, and blue, and get ready for a **memorable** and **festive** event!

RSVP now to secure your spot at the Patriotic Paint Party! 

Art & Exhibitions
