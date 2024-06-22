× Expand Let's Party Creatively

Come join us for a fun-filled afternoon of **painting**, **drinks**, and **patriotism** at Twin Creeks Brewing Company. Let your creativity flow as you create your own masterpiece while enjoying the company of fellow art enthusiasts.

Date: Sat, Jun 22, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Twin Creeks Brewing Company

No painting experience is necessary - our talented instructors will guide you through the process step by step. So grab your friends, put on your red, white, and blue, and get ready for a **memorable** and **festive** event!

RSVP now to secure your spot at the Patriotic Paint Party!