Queen of Rock & Soul music, Patti LaBelle, comes to Roanoke on May 12 at Berglund Center!

One of contemporary music’s living legends, Patti LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.She’s widely regarded as the queen of rock and soul music. She has received acclaim for many of her songs, including "Lady Marmalade," "When You Talk About Love" and "New Attitude." She began her career as part of the Ordettes in 1959, who became the Bluebelles in 1961. Her success as a solo artist started in 1983 when she released her hit album “I'm in Love Again”.LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.