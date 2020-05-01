Paul Dresher Ensemble and Amy X Neuburg: “They Will Have Been So Beautiful”

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Inspired by a little-known text by photographer Diane Arbus, the Paul Dresher Ensemble and composer and vocalist Amy X Neuburg collaborate on an electroacoustic song cycle featuring 10 newly commissioned works from a host of today's most compelling composers presented alongside the images that inspired them.

