Paulina Swietliczko: "Painting the Town"

Alexander/Heath Contemporary is pleased to announce an exhibition by Roanoke painter Paulina Swietziczko.

“Painting the Town”

November 1-29, 2024

OPENING RECEPTION: Art-by-Night Friday, November 1st, 2024, 5-9 pm

CLOSING RECEPTION: Friday, November 29th, 2024, 5-9 pm

Artist Statement

For the last four years, I have been painting the landscape from direct observation on site. At first, I was painting in my backyard, feeling self-conscious. Then, when I felt more comfortable, I started taking my easel to the nearby neighborhoods where I noticed more places that looked interesting for painting.

The subjects of my works are architecture and nature of Roanoke and the surroundings. In the busy life of multitasking, working a job, raising children, I work on my paintings in between time and in between space.

Bio

Paulina Swietliczko’s work is inspired by everyday life, people, objects and the landscape. Native to Poland, she holds an MFA in Painting and Lithography from the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, Poland where she studied with Rajmund Ziemski and Jaroslaw Modzelewski. In 2012, she moved to Virginia from California, where she was a community college art instructor and an artist in residence at the Fresno Art Museum.

Currently, she lives in Roanoke, where she paints, teaches art in her downtown studio and is involved in the local art scene. In the summer of 2024, Paulina was Four Pillars artist in residence at Mount Gretna School of Art in Pennsylvania.

The exhibition is on display through November 29, 2024.

Access is available during special exhibition hours or by appointment only:

Contact Ed Hettig:

hettig@alexander-heath.com or text 607.226.2473.