Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure.” This all-new live stage show picks up where Paramount Pictures’ #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the “PAW-some” pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and “bark-loads” of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!

PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for both performances are on sale October 4 and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it’s time for the “PAW-some-est” street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City’s biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It’ll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

“A Mighty Adventure” marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 6 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

Ticket Prices: $28, $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $78, $113, $128

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 6pm

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available, starting at $110. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.