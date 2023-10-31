PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"

× Expand Salem Civic Center

The PAW Patrol is on a roll and setting sail for Salem! October 31st at 6:00 pm and November 1st at 6:00 pm

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 am

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!

Tickets*: $42, $47, $52, $57, $62, $67, $72, $77, $82 & VIP $107 & $137

Tickets available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm or online anytime at www.Ticketmaster.com.

* Ticket prices include $2 venue facility fee. Any child that has celebrated their 1st birthday, must have a paid ticket. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

Be a VIP – Very Important Pup!

The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

