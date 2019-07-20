Pawpalooza Parade at Highland Park

Dogs, dogs, dogs... Calling all dogs to support the Angels of Assisi!!! Tell your humans to join you for the Pawpalooza Parade, and the dog related events after, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 am to noon in beautiful Highland Park. The Parade will begin at 9 am, starting and finishing at the entrance to Highland Park, 502 Washington Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA, 24016, at the corner of 5th Street and Washington Avenue. The events after the parade will be held in the Highland Park fields. Our celebrity judges may select your dog as most likely to win the Nobel Prize, most likely to run off with the circus, or most likely to sleep through class.

Sponsored by the Historic Old Southwest Neighborhood Association, the Pawpalooza Parade is a fundraiser for Angels of Assisi. Angels is a non-profit that operates the largest private animal shelter in the Roanoke Valley, as well as a low cost Community Pet Clinic and farm animal sanctuary. Our very own Roanoke Police Department will be there to participate in the Parade, and promote their new Paw Watch Safety Program. Agility and frisbee demonstrations, vendors with dog goodies, a disc dog cup, grand dog marshals, dogs of all kinds in a show of dog unity never seen before in Roanoke - it will be the best dog day ever!