Paws with Pride: Adoption Event & Market

× Expand Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA Paws with pride: Market and Adoption Block Party.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is celebrating pride month with a special event! Partnering with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and the Roanoke Diversity Center, we are hosting a Paws with Pride Market and Adoption Event on Saturday, May 16th from 12PM to 4PM. Paws with Pride features many local LGBTQ+ friendly vendors, food trucks, crafts, and of course, LOTS of adoptable pets! This will be a fun event for the whole family and a great opportunity to add a new furry family member too! The Roanoke Diversity Center will be onsite providing volunteers, activities, and an informational booth during the event to support, educate, empower, and advocate for LGBTQ+ individuals and groups in the Roanoke region, and to encourage collaborative efforts with the greater community to improve the quality of life for all.

This event will be at the Roanoke Valley SPCA located at 1340 Baldwin Ave NE Roanoke VA 24012.

Learn more about the RCACP at: https://www.rcacp.org/

Learn more about the Roanoke Diversity Center at: https://www.roanokediversitycenter.com/

Contact Landon Cox at lcox@rvspca.org or 540-339-9247 with questions or to join our vendor list.