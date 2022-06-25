The PB & J Theatre Co presents BALLOONACY
Historic Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
PB & J Theatre Co
Balloonacy
Imagine a red balloon changing a person's life forever. BALLOONACY is a tender, sweet wordless comedy that is 50 minutes in length and explores the power of friendship, proving that with empathy and acceptance, companionship is everywhere. Perfect live theatre event for the whole family. Fast and funny! Appropriate for ALL ages.
Theater & Dance