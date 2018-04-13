PBR - Velocity Tour

April 13th Event Time: 8:00pm

April 14th Event Time: 7:00pm

The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring its thrilling, adrenaline-filled, edge-of-your seat excitement to Berglund Center April 13-14, 2018. It will be the Velocity Tour’s second trip to Roanoke, after a successful debut in 2017.

For two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tour one of the most exciting live sporting events to see.

Each rider will face one bull in Round 1 with the Top 10 scoring riders of the night moving on to one more ride in the championship round. At the end of the competition, the rider with the highest combined score will be crowned the champion. Last year’s event was won by 25-year old Cody Teel.

Roanoke will be the 20th stop on the 2018 Velocity Tour, which spans the country in cities including Bakersfield, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Bangor, Maine and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The 2018 Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will culminate with the Velocity Tour Finals in Vegas, leading into the PBR’s 2018 Built Ford Tough World Finals. The winner of the Velocity Tour Finals, the second- and third-place finishers, and the top international performer, along with the 2018 Velocity Tour Champion, will each qualify to compete at the PBR World Finals.

Visit PBR.com for details about watching online streams of the 2018 Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour season.