Peaks of Otter Hike with Mr. Jefferson

Discover one of Virginia’s most legendary landscapes, guided by one of the most legendary Virginians—Thomas Jefferson himself. Through the partnership of the Peaks of Otter Lodge, the National Park Service and Poplar Forest, a limited number of guests will tour the scenic mountain peak of Sharp Top, with Mr. Jefferson providing his unique perspective on the cultural and natural histories it holds.

A dining and lodging package is also available through the Peaks of Otter Lodge, with Mr. Jefferson joining his guests for dinner and discussion at the lodge. Reservations are required, through Peaks of Otter Lodge, with limited space available. Call 866-387-9905 for reservations.