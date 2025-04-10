Pebble Art DIY Event

× Expand Let's Party Creatively with flyer made on Canva Pebble Art Party DIY April 13th at 6:00 p.m. “Family Friendly” - 1 Pebble Art Party DIY on April 10th

Welcome to the Pebble Art Party!

Come join us for a fun and creative evening at Stave & Cork on Thu Apr 10 2025 at 6:00 PM. Let's get together and unleash our artistic sides by creating beautiful pieces of art using pebbles!

No experience is necessary, just bring your enthusiasm and creativity. All art supplies will be provided, so just bring yourself and be ready to have a great time. Don't miss out on this opportunity to relax, socialize, and create something unique. Choose from birds, cats, family, hiking, dogs and more! We'll be there to help you create your favorite scene. Remember, "No Skill or Talent Required."

Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking to try something new, the Pebble Art Party is the perfect event for you. Grab your friends and make it a night to remember!

We can't wait to see you there!

A few details.... Please no outside food or drink. Come early to grab your seat and place your order. The event begins promptly at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. The event is family-friendly and All Ages are welcome.

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG and Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events